Maiden Nigerian Fintech Festival targets innovation to deepen digital payments

The inaugural edition of the Nigerian Fintech Festival, one of the biggest fintech festivals in Nigeria, sponsored by FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and financial inclusion services provider is set to take place in Lagos on September 26, 2024.

The maiden edition, themed “The Convergence to Co-Create & Celebrate Nigeria’s Truly Digital Economy,” highlights the festival’s dedication to fostering innovation and collaboration in Nigeria’s digital landscape.

According to the organisers, the Nigerian Fintech Festival 2024 will host over 1000 industry stakeholders within the fintech and financial service sector, to foster the collaboration and partnership required to deepen digital payments and unlock value to drive sustainable growth for the business ecosystem in Nigeria.

The event, scheduled to take place at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, will feature an afterparty and top speakers, including Damilare Odueso, Co-Founder Crendly; Mayowa Owolabi, Co-Founder PaddyCover; Lanre Adelanwa, Co-Founder/CEO of Optimus AI Labs; and Adaobi Igwe-Okerekeocha, Chief Innovations Officer at Interswitch Limited, among others.

According to Callistus Obetta, Group Executive, Technology, Digital Innovation & Services “FirstBank’s partnership with the Nigerian Fintech Festival not only aligns with its commitment to driving innovation but also fosters collaboration between the Bank and Fintechs towards growth of the Nigerian financial services sector.

“As an enabler and leader in the banking space, FirstBank is dedicated to promoting initiatives that foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, thought leadership that have potential to drive the future of finance and the country’s digital economy for the benefit of customers and businesses. This is testament to our 130-year legacy of enabling individuals, businesses, and communities to unlock their full potential.”

The Nigeria Fintech Festival, which is free for all attendees, has been designed to equip participants with the skills and insights needed to innovate and advance Nigeria’s digital economy.

Speaking on why the event was launched, Ikechukwu Ugwu, Founder/MD of Total Scope Marketing Solutions & Convener of the Nigerian Fintech Festival, said, “The Nigeria Fintech Festival is a platform that drives innovation and fosters collaboration within the financial service ecosystem.

“By bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and key stakeholders, the festival addresses the challenges and opportunities within Africa’s rapidly evolving fintech landscape. Its goal is to stimulate meaningful discussions and drive sustainable growth within Nigeria and across the continent’s digital payments ecosystem”.

He further said, “We are excited to create a platform that not only highlights Nigeria’s role as a leader in the fintech space but also paves the way for future advancements in the fintech industry.”

According to the organisers, the Nigeria Fintech Festival has forged strategic partnerships with top organisations like FirstBank, MTN, Gunness, Optimus AI Labs, and Cybervergent, Crendly and other players, providing attendees with unparalleled access to a seamlessly immersive event experience.