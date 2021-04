London-based cryptocurrency exchange, Luno said app installs rose 60 percent in January 2021 the same month the price of bitcoin went over the roof. The company also reaped an additional one million users to take its customers tally to a whopping 7 million in just seven weeks of reaching 6 million. The growth in mobile…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login