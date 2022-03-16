Luno adds two new cryptocurrencies to app

With continuing interest in the broader applications of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in everything from trying to improve insurance payouts to enabling more immersive gaming experiences, Luno, a global cryptocurrency company has added two more cryptocurrencies to its platform, Chainlink (LINK) and Uniswap (UNI).

With this development, the company wants to ensure that its over nine million customers have access to these wider investment opportunities.

“While it is important to note that our newer crypto applications are still in their early stages, we have always taken a measured approach to introducing new coins on our platform, ensuring we deliver careful guidance, rigorous security and a compelling reason for our global customer base to use them,” Marius Reitz, General Manager for Africa, Luno, said.

According to cryptocurrency statistics, more than 300 million people will be using cryptocurrency around the world in 2022.

From today, users can buy, sell and store LINK and UNI on the Luno app and website, alongside its existing cryptocurrency offering.

Read also: How Ukraine-Russia crisis pushes bitcoin prices up

“In a continent such as Africa, we believe LINK and UNI’s core properties could see them becoming an integral part of Africa’s digital asset revolution and that’s why we’re excited to give our customers access to them through the safe and secure experience we offer on our platform,” Reitz said.

While LINK and UNI meet Luno standards for safety, being listed on Luno is not an endorsement of its future potential as an investment. Luno assesses prospective assets based on factors like security, compliance, and utility, but will always suggest anyone looking to invest in crypto should do their own research and exercise good judgement before investing.