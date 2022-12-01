Liquid Intelligent Technologies launches to boost internet connectivity in Nigeria

Liquid Intelligent Connectivity, the first independent provider in emerging markets to achieve a 100,000km fibre network, has formally launched in Nigeria to boost internet connectivity and help the country achieve its digital economy aspirations.

Present in 20 countries, Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a subsidiary of Cassava Technologies which envisions a digitally connected future for every African.

Wole Abu, managing director and CEO of the company is confident that Liquid Intelligent Technologies launching in Nigeria further helps to connect the rest of Africa to the internet and the digital economy space.

“Our desire is to transform the African continent by empowering Africans, Nigeria inclusive, as well as businesses with intelligent technology solutions,” Abu said.

Customers in Nigeria will be provided with a secure network built on cloud technology. This extends to network protection, penetration testing, secure web gateway, and modern remote access. Liquid Intelligent Technologies will also offer cloud networking that ensures direct connectivity to multiple clouds, network within and between multi-clouds, and cloud branch connectivity.

Nigeria is the first market in West Africa, Liquid Intelligent Technologies will be launching. The company says it sees access to high-speed connectivity as a basic human right for all people in Nigeria. The company also wants to work with the federal government to achieve the objectives of Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (2021-2025) and to help transform Nigeria into a leading digital economy.

The company also has partnerships with tech giants such as Microsoft, Meta, AWS, and Oracle that ensures it delivers exceptional service to its customers.

Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy said the entry of Liquid Intelligent Technologies will help bring about more innovation into the telecom sector.

“In Nigeria, we have experienced the impact of digital economy that is driven by connectivity, which has accelerated the growth of several sectors of the Nigerian economy. In 2020, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), contributed 18.44 percent to Nigeria’s GDP, which was the highest sector contribution to GDP. Again, ICT helped |Nigeria to exit the recession triggered by COVID-19, much faster than was predicted by experts, Nigeria must therefore take advantage of the opportunities that Liquid Intelligent Technologies is bringing to the country,” Pantami said.

Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), said the launch of Liquid Intelligent Technology would offer Nigeria the opportunity to become globally competitive in the 21st Century. Danbatta, who was also represented at the launch by Wakil Bako, the Director, Technical Standard and Network Integrity at NCC, said that NCC would continue to encourage new players in the ICT sector to further drive digital transformation growth in the country.

“As a leading provider of digital infrastructure, Liquid Intelligent Network is expected to leverage its cloud and cybersecurity services to further drive digital transformation in Nigeria,” Danbatta said.