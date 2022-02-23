KTC partners with Chess In Slums Africa to teach kids coding

Kids That Code (KTC), an initiative aimed at empowering kids for the future by encouraging them to code early, has partnered with a Chess In Slums Africa – a non-profit to help rehabilitated teenagers find life-changing opportunities, by unlocking their innate potentials through the skill of coding.

Kids That Code, since its inception in 2018, has impacted over 2,000 children, creating a safe community where kids and teenagers interested in learning, building, and sharing tech knowledge, can thrive.

The partnership will see these youngsters rehabilitated by Chess In Slums Africa, equipped with the tools, mentorship, and vital skills required to conquer the world.

Also, the partnership, which will begin with a five-week intensive coding camp, is made possible by donations from sponsors such as Get Equity, Flutterwave and Venture Garden Group (VGG).

Read also: Tech Skills Hack empowers 100 youths with digital literacy

Adejoke Haastrup, convener and founder of Kids That Code, called on well-meaning individuals to support the program.

“Coding is an essential tool to prepare kids for the future, giving them a chance to compete with their peers on a global scale, you can support an indigent child today, by donating to their positive change and reformation, for a brighter and better future,” Haastrup said in a statement.

Also, Jude Dike, founder of GetEquity said that “we have argued here the benefits of the pipeline from the streets to tech vs getting into “yahoo.” Well a few of us have decided to test this theory.”

Individuals and organisations interested to donate to the initiative can follow the link https://bit.ly/donatetoktc to make donations.