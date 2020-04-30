Konga debuts first ever live online auction in Africa

Composite e-commerce company, Konga, has recorded another first in Africa’s e-commerce market, with the launch of a live online product auction.

The initiative, another ground-breaking innovation from Konga, will debut this Friday, May 1, 2020, by 5pm on its online platform – www.konga.com and across its social media channels – Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Equally important, the live auction is a monthly feature, which will afford eager shoppers a chance to stake their claims for the exciting products on offer on a monthly basis.

Already, anticipation and excitement is high for the debut edition of the auction tagged Konga Last Price.

Nnamdi Ekeh, co-CEO, Konga Group, says the initiative is further proof of Konga’s boundless strategies to raise the bar in the e-commerce market and excite its customers globally without stories.

‘‘This live online auction across social media and our website is another first from Konga. This is another addition to being the first to pioneer the marketplace structure in the African e-commerce market six years ago for others to follow and the fusion of online and offline in creating a world-class composite retail platform, among others.

‘‘With this live auction – Konga Last Price, the first in Africa, we are further expanding the scope of e-commerce and giving our customer base an additional reason to smile. It has certainly come to stay as a monthly feature and we encourage all Nigerians to join us on the various social media channels and on the Konga website for this exciting initiative. It promises to be a world-class and unforgettable experience, with a huge number of genuine products across categories to be auctioned at mouth-watering prices,’’ he states.

For this inaugural edition, Konga has put up a number of beneficial products across multiple categories for Nigerians to purchase after weeks of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Also in store for participants is a surprise product. As a matter of fact, the Konga Last Price live auction will feature three sessions. They include a live auction across its social media channels – Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube; a timed auction on the Konga website and a flash sale on social media involving no bids which will run concurrently with the social media live auction,” Konga notes in a statement sent to BusinessDay.

The company explained that for the latter two – the timed auction on the Konga website and flash sale on social media, price slashes will be announced at the commencement of the live auction. Bid winners will follow the regular check-out process and can use the Payment on Delivery option.

However, intending participants on the social media live auction are expected to submit their bids via comments with their name, phone number, product, and bidding price, with each participant allowed to purchase a maximum of three products per category. Subsequently, bid winners will be contacted for payment confirmations via bank transfers at the end of the social media live auction.