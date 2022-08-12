JumiaPay transactions grow 25% in Second quarter of 2022

Africa-focused online marketplace Jumia Technologies in its JumiaPay transactions reached $3.4 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, representing a 25 percent growth, compared to $2.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

According to the company’s data, the volume of transactions for food delivery rose 25 percent in Q1 2022 compared to 12 percent in the same period in 2021.

However, the company recorded a (2 percent) decline in the 33 percent of Orders placed on the Jumia platform in the second quarter of 2022 that were completed using JumiaPay, compared to 35 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

Read also: Reducing Africa’s poverty hinges on youth’s education- Experts

Similarly, its quarterly active customers grew by 25 percent to reach 3.4 million in its second quarter of 2022, compared to 2.7 million in the Q2 of 2021.

In addition, orders jumped 35 percent year-over-year (YoY) to reach 10.3 million in Q2 2022. with 7.6 million in the same period of 2021.

This was largely driven by a significant 180 percent YoY increase in the total sales value of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), the fastest-growing category in terms of items sold on the platform.