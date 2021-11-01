IoT Africa inks exclusive deal with Sigfox in Nigeria

IoT Africa Network limited has signed with Sigfox, a global IoT service provider to become the official Sigfox Operator (SO) in Nigeria.

IoT Africa was launched in 2019 to enable and power the Internet of Things in Africa through the provision of affordable and reliable IoT network connectivity and solutions and to empower homes and industries to have full visibility and control of their assets.

Lare Ayoola, the CEO of IoT Africa spoke on the partnership with Sigfox in a recent interview. “IoT Africa is the exclusive partner of Sigfox France in Nigeria. This means that we will build the low power wide area network and will allow the connectivity of sigfox compliant devices to connect on the network. The relationship is one of over 65 relationships in the world. Over 65 countries today have sigfox technology running in their Iot and Nigeria is one of them. IoT Afrca is the sigfox operator in Nigeria.” He Said.

According to the CEO, Sigfox responsibility is to build, operate, maintain, support and build the channel partners who will sell connectivity to the network. IoT will provide sufficient devices and solutions, software platforms, dashboard and other components of the IoT ecosystem to be able to supply customers with a complete solution till the channel partners take over.

“With IoT Africa as a sigfox operator in Nigeria, I think the Nigerian economy should expect a substantial boost. The provision of IoT services and solutions in Nigeria enables improved productivity, minimizes waste, maximize loss, make decision making faster by providing a massive amount of Data that can be analysed and presented for decision makers.” Lare Said.

IoT Africa is aiming to offer a wide range of high quality connected products such as utility meters, gas sensors, health watch, smart ID, smoke detectors, container trackers and street light solution. It is targeting high volume industries that will use these connected products the most.