Infinix launches NOTE 12 series with ultra-fast charging

Infinix has rolled out its all-new NOTE 12 Series that includes high-performance variants with the thinnest 120W HyperCharge design, a sleek 6.7” FHD+ Super Light AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP Cinematic Triple Camera.

The series includes two variants – the NOTE 12 VIP, and NOTE 12 G96 that offer performance features such as aerospace-grade ultra-thin glass fiber, up to 5GB of extended random access memory (RAM), and 103 charging and battery protections that keep users’ devices charged up safely whenever they need them.

The NOTE 12 VIP is the thinnest smartphone equipped with 120W ultra-fast hyper charging speeds, making the lightweight smartphone more portable than ever while staying powered all day long.

“Infinix is creating a new standard for high-quality smartphone performance and design with its new NOTE 12 Series, which embodies impeccable form and function. This series packs quick-charging power and strong chipsets into an iconic design that is perfect for emerging professionals who need a light, flexible and high-performance device,” Vento Lin, Product Manager of NOTE Series at Infinix Mobility, said.

Keeping ultra-fast charging safe, the smartphone includes 103 charging and battery protection features, which span the entire charging cycle for the charger, circuit and battery.

The NOTE 12 VIP also has 18 thermal sensors to monitor the device’s temperature in real-time to ensure that the smartphone charging is always safe. To enhance the charging benefits, the NOTE 12 VIP uses platinum superconducting material that increases the corrosion resistance of the charging cable for charging material longevity.

Additional key features:

Dual Speakers with DTS: The NOTE 12 Series creates a powerful 360-degree surround sound with enhanced audio.

Graphene Cooling System: The NOTE 12 VIP has 9-Layer Colling System with graphene and Vapor-Chamber Liquid Cooling for up to 15-degrees Celsius reduction in core temperature. Additionally, the NOTE 12 G96 is equipped with a 10-Layered Graphene Cooling system.

Linear Motor Tactile Systems: The NOTE 12 VIP integrates a Dual X-axis Linear Motor Tactile System giving users a completely new touch experience while gaming. Meanwhile, the NOTE 12 G96 boasts a Linear Motor Tactile System that simulates shorter and crisper vibrations while gaming.

Infinix’s Dar-Link 2.0: The software improves image stability based on an AI algorithm, while simultaneously reducing device temperature for an immersive gaming experience.

XOS 10.6 Software: The NOTE 12 Series features new XOS 10.6 software based on Android 12, which includes new features such as Storage Optimizer, Lightning Multi-Window, Privacy Guardian, and more. Additionally, the NOTE 12 VIP supports Folax AI voice assistant adding quality of life improvements.

The NOTE 12 VIP will be available in Cayenne Grey and Force Black in 256GB, while NOTE 12 G96 will be available in Sapphire Blue, Force Black and Snowfall in 128GB and 256GB. The NOTE 12 VIP will cost ₦199,900 and the cost of NOTE 12 G96 is ₦132,100.