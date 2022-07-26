IIM to host digital transformation, data protection campaign

The Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa, in collaboration with Records and Information Management Awareness Foundation is set to host the 2022 National Digital Transformation and Data Protection Awareness campaign.

IIM according to the organisation is Africa’s premiere International Information Management Professional membership driven Institute developed to serve the growing community of Data, Information, Records, Document and Archives Management professionals who are tasked with managing the dynamic information life cycle within the enterprise.

According to IIM Africa, the National Awareness Campaign debuted in 2020 following the directive issued by the Head of Service of the Federation, directing MDAs to automate their files and records.

The 2022 edition, according to the partners will be featuring a Data Protection awareness program, occasioned by the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) issued by the National Information Development Agency (NITDA) on 25, January 2019 with effect from 25, April 2019, which is now being implemented and enforced by the newly established Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB).

Oyedokun Oyewole, President, Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa, while speaking about the campaign stated that the regulation requires that any organisation dealing with or keeping data of Nigerian Citizens is expected to comply with the NDPR.

“Failure could result in financial loss, damage to reputations, or imprisonment. The penalty attracts up to N10 million or 2 percent of the company’s annual global gross revenue of the preceding year; whichever is higher,” Oyewole said.

He added that, “The awareness campaign is intended to educate and provide technical and non-technical information and support required for the successful implementation of files and document digitization, Provide knowledge and bridge skills gaps, with guidelines and standards for digitization and ultimate implementation of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solution.”

Similarly, Oyewole explained that the Awareness campaign will also provide participating organisations insight on how to develop a comprehensive corporate information governance program, plans, and processes, highlighting a coherent framework to describe and validate imaging performance and quality, based on existing international best practices and standards.

“Finally, the initiative will enable and empower organizations (public and private) in Nigeria on how to effectively comply and remain compliant with the NDPR as interested organisations are invited to participate and benefit from the annual pro bono CSR initiative.

Meanwhile, he stated that the 2022 Awareness Campaign which is expected to kick off on 26 July 2022 nationwide is endorsed and supported by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) and the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB).