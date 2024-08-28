Hyperspace Technologies to sponsor BusinessDay blockchain conference

On September 11, 2024, BusinessDay will host a groundbreaking blockchain conference titled “Building Africa’s Future: Harnessing Blockchain for Social and Economic Transformations” at the prestigious Radisson Blu in Victoria Island, Lagos.

This event is poised to be a pivotal moment in Africa’s digital evolution, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the transformative potential of blockchain technology.

Hyperspace Technologies Limited, a leader in Web3, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and software solutions, is one of the major sponsors of this conference. Their involvement signals a strong commitment to pioneering advancements that will shape Africa’s socio-economic landscape.

Blockchain technology, once merely associated with cryptocurrencies, has evolved into a versatile tool with applications far beyond digital currencies. For Africa, a continent with diverse challenges and immense potential, blockchain offers solutions that could bridge development gaps, enhance transparency, and foster economic inclusion.

In recent years, blockchain has gained traction across various sectors in Africa. From improving supply chain transparency in agriculture to enabling secure and efficient cross-border payments, the technology is being embraced as a driver of change.

According to a 2023 report by the African Blockchain Institute, blockchain could contribute up to $1.5 billion to Africa’s GDP by 2025, underscoring its growing significance.

Hyperspace Technologies’ role in shaping the future

As a sponsor, Hyperspace Technologies Limited is not just supporting the conference but also playing a critical role in shaping the narrative around blockchain in Africa. The company’s focus on Web3 and blockchain aligns with the conference’s goal of exploring how these technologies can be leveraged for social and economic transformations.

Oluseyi Akindeinde, founder of Hyperspace, highlights the importance of this sponsorship: “Our company’s decision to sponsor the BusinessDay blockchain conference demonstrates a forward-thinking approach and commitment to innovation. This sponsorship aims to showcase our organisation’s support for revolutionary technology and explore how blockchain can drive socio-economic progress in Africa.”

Hyperspace’s involvement in this conference is a testament to their dedication to ensuring that businesses and industries can harness the full potential of emerging technologies. By providing innovative solutions that align with the latest trends, they are positioning themselves as leaders in the digital revolution that is set to redefine Africa’s future.

The Conference’s impact on Africa’s socio-economic landscape

The BusinessDay blockchain conference promises to be a catalyst for dialogue and collaboration. It will provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities associated with blockchain technology and how it can be harnessed to address pressing social and economic issues.

One of the key areas of focus will be the potential of blockchain to enhance financial inclusion. In a continent where 66 per cent of the adult population remains unbanked, according to the World Bank, blockchain offers a decentralised and secure way to provide financial services to those traditionally excluded from the formal economy.

Moreover, the conference will explore how blockchain can improve governance and transparency. By providing immutable records and reducing the risk of corruption, blockchain can contribute to building trust in institutions—a critical factor for sustainable development in Africa.

As the world increasingly turns to digital solutions to address complex challenges, Africa stands at the cusp of a technological revolution.

The BusinessDay blockchain conference, with the support of forward-thinking companies like Hyperspace Technologies Limited, is set to be a landmark event that will inspire and drive the adoption of blockchain across the continent. This conference is not just about technology; it’s about building a future where Africa can thrive socially and economically through innovation.