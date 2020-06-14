Huawei releases IdeaHub, an all-scenario smart office in sub-Saharan Africa

Chinese multinational technology company, Huawei has released a productivity tool which creates an all-scenario smart office, called IdeaHub in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

In a statement BusinessDay received, Huawei explained that IdeaHub is an intelligent endpoint that integrates multiple functions including multi-screen collaboration between mobiles and PCs, interactive whiteboard, remote collaboration, Full High Definition video conferencing and built-in HD AppGallery.

In essence, IdeaHub is a one-stop-shop for remote working, well-suited for different environments. It can be installed on a mobile stand or walls, in conference rooms, open office, and even home office rooms.

Liao Yong, President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group in Southern Africa, said IdeaHub could not have come at the best time given that remote working would likely become a permanent feature of the corporate culture, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is disruptive since it can break down silos and enable employees to share ideas like never before. It is commercially, and even culturally ‘constructive’ as it could help companies build up an intelligent work environment where ideas and information can flow more freely for enhanced efficiency and lower operation costs,” Yong said.

In order to further explore the needs of enterprise users and provide them with an advanced productivity tool enabling all-scenario smart office, Huawei also launched its “1+3+X” all-scenario smart office strategy with multiple smart office equipment and supporting software ecosystem.