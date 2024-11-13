How to recover a hacked WhatsApp account

WhatsApp has become a powerful communication tool since its launch in 2009. It is now the primary communication tool for 2.78 billion people, 51 million of whom are Nigerians. Like many digital platforms, it has become susceptible to hacker attacks. Hackers use stolen accounts to trick unsuspecting users into parting with money.

Earlier in 2024, Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom, was a victim of fraud after his WhatsApp number was hacked and used to extort his contacts. Hackers try to break into unsuspecting WhatsApp accounts by tricking users into giving away verification codes, using spyware, sending malware as attachments, or cloning phones or WhatsApp accounts. However, an attack is successful only after a user interacts with the attacker in some way, such as clicking on a link, downloading a file, or responding to a message.

Therefore, when you receive a suspicious message, the best action is to report and delete it. However, if these attacks ever become successful, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has outlined recovery steps:

1. Log out of all devices: Go to WhatsApp > settings > linked devices > Log out of all devices. This will help to disconnect unauthorised devices.

2. Re-verify account: Uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp, then request a new verification code to regain access.

3. Enable two-step verification: Once you regain access, set up two-step verification for additional protection.

4. Inform contacts: Notify all your contacts about the hack and advise them to ignore any suspicious messages sent from your account.

5. Check for suspicious activity: Review your chats and messages. Report any suspicious activity to WhatsApp and inform your contacts about what happened.

6. Contact WhatsApp support: If you can’t recover your account or notice continued issues, contact WhatsApp Support ([email protected]) for assistance.

To avoid falling prey to hackers, NITDA outlined steps to safeguard against attacks.

1. Enable two-step verification: To add an extra layer of security, turn on two-step verification in WhatsApp settings > account > two-step verification.

2. Be cautious with links and files: To protect yourself from malware and phishing, avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading files from unverified contacts.

3. Keep WhatsApp updated: Always update the app to the latest version for improved security and features.

4. Control your privacy settings: Adjust your privacy settings to manage who can see your profile photo, status, and last seen.

5. Never share verification codes: Keep your verification code private. Do not share it with anyone, even if they claim to be from WhatsApp or another trusted service.

6. Avoid public Wi-Fi: Do not use WhatsApp over unsecured public Wi-Fi networks, as this may put your data at risk.

Implementing these security measures can enhance the protection of your WhatsApp account. Being proactive and vigilant about one’s account’s security is essential in today’s digital landscape.

