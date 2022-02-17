How funded founders are funding Nigeria’s tech industry

The Nigerian tech space is becoming a house of investment for individual startup owners who have been in the tech industry. As these startup founders are gaining experience in the tech space, they are beginning to put their mouth where their money is.

In April 2020, one of Africa’s Venture Capital, Future Africa founded by Iyin Aboyeji, put out a call to build a future where prosperity and purpose is within everyone’s reach. Prior to founding Future Africa, Aboyeji co-founded tech startups such a Andela and Flutterwave which has now become unicorns.

Since it’s call, Future Africa’s co-investment community has grown to over 160 members and deployed over $1 million to 14 innovators across Africa.

Likewise, tech startups founders including Olugbenga Agboola (Flutterwave), Abdul Hassan (Mono), Victor Asemota (Africa & Diaspora Mentorship, Investment Network), Babs Ogundeyi (Kuda), Shola Akinlade (Paystack), among others who have received funding from both international and local investors are seen investing into startups across the Nigerian technology space.

As investment from these local tech founders grow in the ecosystem, experts say it is significant for the ecosystem’s future. By investing early in mission-driven founders solving hard problems across large markets, there will be control of these markets at the later stages.

One of the ways these founders are funding other emerging tech startups is by raising syndicate funds. A syndicate fund is an investment vehicle that allows investors otherwise known as backers to co-invest with relevant and reputable investors who are leaders in the best startups in the market.

Oftentimes, these syndicate leaders are business angels with vast experience in selecting investment opportunities and investing in them, in various technology sectors and with dealflow that most investors do not have access to. They are successful startup founders who have been part of the industry for many years and know its ins and outs.

They have a wealth of knowledge from playing different roles in the building of a startup ecosystem. On the other hand, backers don’t have much experience investing in startups most times, and for some that do, they will rather allow syndicate leads to choose startups to invest in and manage their investments.

According to Aboyeji, there’s a massive early-stage funding gap for African startups. All the data the company looked at pointed to the fact that work needed to be done to bridge that gap. While Aboyeji thought of building Future Africa Collective to democratize access to African startups, two other Nigerian tech startup founders Bosun Tijani and Jason Njoku, have also launched syndicate funds within the past year.

Tijani is the co-founder and CEO of Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), a pan-African innovation hub with offices in Kigali, Lagos and Nairobi. He is also an angel investor, which through its accelerator programme and a partner fund called Growth Capital Fund, Tijani has invested in more than 40 startups.

Through its syndicate funding, it is championing the growth of start-up communities whose savvy models are in turn motivating partners globally to embrace the technology revolution sweeping across Africa.

Another reason for syndicate funding is to help solve the challenges that exist with traditionally structured investment vehicles. This means that a syndicate should be an avenue where a percentage of remittances from diaspora can come in to deepen the quality of capital available to local entrepreneurs.

According to experts, the syndicate will help Africans in the diaspora who are passionate about nation-building but do not have the capacity to be limited partners in a typical fund structure, to co-invest.

Other individual startup founders who are seen investing in emerging startups include Oluwaseun Oyinsan of Oui Capital- Duplo, Iyin Aboyeji of Future Africa- Frain, Dayo Koleowo of Microtraction- Sendbox, Olugbenga Agboola of Cre Venture Capital- Duplo, Yele Bademosi of Nestcoin- AltSchool, Kola Aina of Ventures platform- MoneyHash, among others.