How FirstBank is leveraging digital infrastructure to ease banking

First Bank is leveraging digital technologies to redefine banking and financial inclusion in Nigeria.

In a recent discussion at the 6th First Bank Fintech Summit, Olusegun Alebiosu, the chief executive officer of First Bank, spoke on the role of technology in shaping the future of financial services. “The future of banking is digital, so everyone is doing tech,” he stated.

He highlighted that the next decade of banking has clarified that a robust digital ecosystem is critical for success. First Bank is adapting to these changes and actively investing in innovations to enhance customer experience.

Alebiosu noted the bank’s strategic partnerships with tech specialists: “We need partners that will develop and deliver world-class systems.” He attributed First Bank’s ability to stay ahead to such collaborations, which drive the development of secure, user-friendly solutions.

The bank is changing the traditional banking experience by introducing a suite of digital platforms. Customers can now perform tasks like ordering cards, accessing services through vending machines, and resolving issues with the help of advanced tools like Fibanni, its AI solution.

“How many times have you been to the banking hall in the last two years? You can do so many things yourself with our platforms,” Alebiosu added.

Share