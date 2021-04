Young people now account for a staggering 42.5 percent of Nigeria’s unemployment rate as of the fourth quarter of 2020. While the total unemployment rate surged to an unprecedented 33.3 percent from 27.1 percent in the second quarter, the highest rate of unemployment was recorded among those between the ages of 15 to 24 years…

