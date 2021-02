Google has announced initiatives across Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, in bolstering its continued efforts to keep children, young people and families safe online. Aligning with the theme of this year’s global Safer Internet Day, “Together for a better Internet”, Google in a statement says it teamed up with several organisations across the continent to…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login