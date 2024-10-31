Google pumps N2.8bn Into Nigeria’s AI drive

Nigeria’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) drive has received N2.8 billion from tech giant Google. The funding is aimed at accelerating innovation and fostering local talent in the tech ecosystem.

This is part of Google’s broader $5.8 million commitment to support digital skills programs across Sub-Saharan Africa. Matt Brittin, President of Google for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja at the unveiling event organised by the ministry in collaboration with Google.

Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, noted that this support is crucial for advancing Nigeria’s digital transformation, noting that the fund will help close the unemployment gap and address the economic hardships faced by Nigerians.

He said: “This investment from Google underscores our dedication to establishing Nigeria as a leader in AI innovation.

Read also: Regulating Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria

“By utilising Google’s expertise and resources, we are opening doors for Nigerians to acquire the skills necessary to succeed in the global digital economy. This represents a significant step forward in our pursuit of a more inclusive and innovative future for all Nigerians.”

Brittin of Google highlighted that the N2.8 billion grant will support Data Science Nigeria’s work with the Federal Ministry’s AI talent development programs, including a DeepTech ready upskilling program to equip 20,000 youths with advanced technical skills in data science and AI; equip 25,000 educators with the tools and resources to teach 125,000 young people about AI, and more.

He noted that the scheme will train 125,000 educators and empower 10 Nigerian AI startups with N100 million.

“Finally, the AI Fund, created in collaboration with NCAIR, is providing 10 promising Nigerian AI startups with N100 million in funding, alongside up to $3.5 million in Google Cloud Credits, mentorship from Google engineers, and technical support,” he added.

Olumide Balogun, Google’s Director for West Africa, emphasised the important role of technology in driving development and empowering youth. He stressed the need to focus on skill development, employment opportunities, and educational improvements to empower youth.

“By leveraging technology, we can create a future that empowers young people and drives sustainable development. This program reveals the environment that we can build on for these young people,” he added.

Share