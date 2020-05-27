Google Cloud teams up with decentralised video streaming platform, Theta Labs

Theta Labs, a blockchain streaming video platform said it is launching on Google Cloud Marketplace following the completion of a partnership with Google Cloud that will enable it to become its preferred cloud provider.

In a statement sent to BusinessDay, the California-based blockchain company explained that Google Cloud would be joining its Enterprise Validator Program along with Binance, Blockchain Ventures, and gumi.

“As we continue to build our network and streaming business, Google Cloud is the perfect partner to help us scale globally, with extensive geographical coverage offering ease-of-use, networking advantages and platform performance,” said Mitch Liu, co-founder and CEO of Theta Labs.

Theta’s Enterprise Validator Node program allows businesses to validate transactions in accordance with Theta’s underlying consensus protocol. Google Cloud becoming Theta’s preferred cloud provider, means that users around the world will have the ability to deploy and run Theta nodes directly from Google Cloud Marketplace (GCP Marketplace) with just a few clicks.

Allen Day, Developer Advocate for Google Cloud said distributed ledger technology enables new business models that potentially transform the global digital economy.

“We’re impressed by Theta’s achievements in blockchain video and data delivery,” he said. “We look forward to participating as an enterprise validator, and to providing Google Cloud infrastructure in support of Theta’s long-term mission and future growth.”

As a service, Theta allows users to simultaneously watch video content and earn token rewards for relaying video to other users who are also watching the same content. Similar to other sharing economy models, users opt-in to volunteer their spare bandwidth and computing resources to relay video to other users and earn a token reward for their contributions. Users can contribute to Theta Network on any PC, mobile device, or smart TV.

The operational token of the Theta protocol is known as Theta Fuel of TFUEL. Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network.

The Google Cloud partnership comes with the launch of the Theta Main-net 2.0. The company’s statement said the Theta Main-net 2.0 will be available for users to access via Google Cloud Marketplace. As part of the partnership, Google Cloud will also power the cloud infrastructure for THETA.tv vide platform, a first-party esports streaming site built on the Theta Network.