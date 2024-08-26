Google Cloud, Prudential to infuse AI in insurance

Google Cloud and Prudential plc have partnered to build innovative AI-powered products and applications that aim to enhance customer, agent, and employee experiences.

According to the partners, Google Cloud will support Prudential’s new AI Lab, which will focus on solving business and customer challenges in the insurance industry in Asia and Africa.

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions.

Anil Wadhwani, chief executive officer of Prudential plc, said, “Prudential is committed to leveraging technological innovation to create value for all our stakeholders. We are actively using data, advanced analytics, and AI to create an exceptional customer and agent experience while helping us work smarter and faster.

He added, “Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud will unlock the innovation and creativity of our 15,000 employees and increase our speed to market, particularly in health insurance, where we see tremendous growth opportunities. By deepening our collaboration, we will build the future of insurance for our customers.”

Launching later this year, the AI Lab is designed to accelerate Prudential’s adoption of machine learning, AI, and generative AI while driving progress toward its priorities of delivering better customer experience, driving technology-powered distribution, and Improving access to affordable, quality healthcare.

The Lab will provide Prudential’s 15,000 employees with a new sandbox environment and step-by-step process for turning their ideas into scalable AI products and applications. This includes access to leading large language models, advanced and secure gen AI and data analytics solutions, and end-to-end Cloud provision.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said, “Generative AI represents a significant opportunity to drive innovation in the insurance industry. Our collaboration with Prudential and the launch of its AI Lab will help to reimagine customer experiences, optimise operations, and unlock new growth possibilities. Google Cloud is committed to providing the AI and data analytics capabilities, as well as the expertise needed to support Prudential’s vision for the future of insurance.”

The AI Lab will also partner with institutes of higher learning, research centres, promising start-ups, and AI experts out of Singapore.