Goodwall launches in Nigeria to deepen career opportunities for youths

Goodwall, a mobile-based youth professional empowerment network has been launched in Nigeria.

According to the platform, this will help to connect young Nigerians to opportunities across the globe in areas like jobs, skills, and scholarships

The Geneva-based platform was unveiled in Nigeria through its Nigerian partner, TecBlu Limited, an integrated technology service company.

Taha Bawa, co-founder and CEO of Goodwall, speaking about the platform said, ” We have developed Goodwall to serve as a community that allows young people to showcase their uniqueness, achievements and skills in pictures and videos, while they enjoy support from and interact with others with shared interests within their network and explore global opportunities in education and career.”

According Bawa, “The platform is set up in such a way that specific initiatives like skills acquisition and empowerment programmes are organised from time to time to drive positive social engagements that help to advance young people in life towards career and educational growth. Having done this in many countries across the world, we are excited at the opportunity of partnering with Tecblu to activate the same in West Africa, starting with Nigeria.”

The platform said it had a community of over two million members across over 150 countries globally geared for impact through professional yet social networking.

Also, the mobile-based platform explained that it will enable young Nigerians to project and maximise their potential, showcase themselves to universities and employers, and impact the society positively as they advance their careers and education.

Specifically targeted at young people aged 16 to 24 on their educational and career journeys, the platform said it remains committed to connecting the next generation to opportunity through inclusive highly rewarding pitch challenges and thematic schemes in sports, financial literacy, arts and creativity, sustainability, mental health and more.

Other avenues for growth on the Goodwall mobile application include educational video series, micro-tasking, problem-solving and creativity challenges, peer-to-peer engagements, and networking during and after every programme.

Goodwall said it will commence the #NigeriaSpeaks campaign on March 1, 2023 as part of its rollout in Nigeria to help young Nigerians share their vision for Nigeria’s future.

The platform stated that it will also let users showcase and demonstrate their skills through achievements, photos, and videos, transcending the limits of physical barriers and traditional qualifications.