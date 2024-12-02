GOMYCODE, Doballi partner to facilitate job placement for Africa’s tech talent

GOMYCODE, a leading technology education provider in Africa and the Middle East, has partnered with Doballi, a Dubai-based innovative tech talent recruitment platform, to accelerate the absorption of Africa’s pool of tech talent into global workplaces.

This partnership comes amid a growing demand by global enterprises for African tech talent, but without a unified curriculum or standardisation in training across the continent, resulting in the process of hiring African tech talent is a “hit or miss”; the gap keeps widening.

GOMYCODE, on a mission to accelerate Africa’s transition to the digital economy and increase GDP per capita, has trained over 40,000 individuals with in-demand tech skills in over 30 cities across Africa and the Middle East where it operates.

The partnership with Doballi will facilitate securing a place in global enterprises for this pool of African tech talent seeking remote job opportunities.

Commenting on the collaboration with Doballi, Co-founder and CEO of GOMYCODE, Yahya Bouhlel, reiterated that the company’s mission is to empower individuals with the tech skills they need to succeed in the digital economy.

“Partnering with Doballi allows us to directly connect our talented graduates with global job opportunities, further enhancing the value of a GOMYCODE education. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing our students with a direct pathway to fulfilling and impactful careers,” the CEO said.

On the partnership’s impact on the African tech talent ecosystem, he said, “This partnership with Doballi is a significant step forward for the African tech talent ecosystem. By providing a platform for global companies to access and hire rigorously vetted African tech professionals easily, we’re fostering economic growth and showcasing the incredible potential of African talent on the world stage. We believe this will inspire more young Africans to pursue careers in technology and contribute to the continent’s digital transformation.”

Doballi, a company of AfroVision Technologies Limited, has built a formidable bridge between global business owners and vetted African tech talent by digitizing technical assessments. This has brought the best African tech talent into Doballi with agility and flexibility and made it easy for global enterprises to hire them.

With this innovative solution, Doballi provides borderless access to rigorously tested and expertly vetted African tech talent ready to work across all time zones, ensuring employers hire the best talent with the right skill sets and the talent they can trust.

Doballi will provide this platform for the job-ready African tech talent graduating from GOMYCODE’s tech program and for millions of African tech talents seeking remote job opportunities.

To ensure that these talents remain relevant in the workplace, Doballi will also offer monthly webinars on tech trends, masterclasses, and various upskilling courses, especially on using Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly Language Models like Large Language Models (LLMs), across many sectors.

Commenting on the Doballi and GOMYCODE collaboration, Doballi Founder, Osita Oparaugo, said he and his team are excited about the partnership because of the robustness of the GOMYCODE curriculum, which ultimately translates into the level of talent that graduates from their centres across Africa.

“I can assure you that GOMYOCDE has designed an industry-driven curriculum that can be benchmarked against the best in the world, and we are ready to present their graduates to the world,” Oparaugo said.

“We are open to collaborations and partnerships that help us achieve our vision of connecting global enterprises with rigorously tested and expertly vetted African tech talents ready to work across all time zones and our mission to support Africa in creating sustained growth, driving transformation, and contributing to critical global solutions with her unique assets, a young and dynamic workforce,” he said.

