GameStop partners FTX to boost customer base, expand operations

GameStop Corp., an American video game, consumer electronics, and gaming merchandise retailer has announced that it has entered into a partnership with FTX, a cryptocurrency derivative exchange company.

According to the company,the partnership aims to introduce more GameStop customers to FTX’s community and its marketplaces for digital assets.

FTX stated that in addition to collaborating with the gaming company on new ecommerce and online marketing initiatives, GameStop will begin carrying FTX gift cards in select stores.

Also, the partners explained that during the term of the partnership, GameStop will be FTX’s preferred retail partner in the United States.

The deal will also unite GameStop, one of the key players in the meme-stock craze of a year and a half ago, with one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world.

However, both companies disclosed that they will promote e-commerce and marketing initiatives, while certain GameStop retail stores will carry FTX gift cards, according to a statement Wednesday while GameStop is also being given the label of FTX’s preferred retail partner in the U.S.