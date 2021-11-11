Flutterwave acquires Disha to drive payment expansion in Africa

Flutterwave, an African-focused payment company has acquired Disha, a content creator platform for an undisclosed amount.

With this acquisition, Flutterwave has integrated payments into Disha to enable over 20,000 users across the globe to efficiently receive payments through their Disha accounts. It will also see the fintech company’s expansion into a $100 billion creator economy that is set to shape Africa’s tech space.

“I’m really excited by the growth of our creators/freelancers. I’m even happier that @getdisha is joining the @theflutterwave family. Creating endless possibilities for creators/freelancers to showcase their talent globally and get paid for it is going to be everything,” Flutterwave CEO, Olugbenga Agboola, said in a tweet.

Disha was founded by Evans Akanno, Rufus Oyemade, and Blessing Abeng in 2019, with the aim of providing content creators and influencers with tools to create a one-page site to curate and share links, content, portfolios and a checkout system to receive payments.

Although Disha has extended its user base beyond the African content, it has yet to reflect in its revenue. The company made slightly above $1,000 in monthly recurring revenue and the little revenues and limited resources could no longer sustain the business which made it announce in February that it was closing shop alongside its 20,000 users but reconsidered to give up its control to Flutterwave.

“We [the founders] decided to shut down the company because we ran out of resources to continue driving the very valid vision we had. With Flutterwave, we now have a way to drive both values for creators and revenue to sustain the business. We are happy to have gotten the call from Flutterwave, which actually kept hopes alive,” Co-founder of Disha, Rufus Oyemade said.

Flutterwave says Disha will continue to be an independent product with a distinct brand and operations as it plans to focus on features and integrations that help creators easily schedule meetings and exhibitions, build sustainable income through subscriptions, and leverage emerging technologies in the creator space.

“Recently, we have diversified into building tools that will help freelancers, businesses, and now creators grow. We saw Disha as an opportunity to capture a new market of indie creators that need innovative tools to showcase their craft and get paid. This acquisition cements our place as a growth partner for freelancers and businesses. For us, Flutterwave Store is too small businesses what Disha is to creators,” Agboola said.