Flex Finance partners with Wema Bank to launch digital tools for SMEs

Flex Finance, a fintech company has unveiled the Flex mobile App to provide financial solutions and management to Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES).

The Flex App in partnership with Wema Bank will provide financial management solutions to make business stabilize and strive to enable SMEs to participate in the development process in Nigeria.

Yemi Olulana, the CEO of Flex Finance while speaking on the launch told BusinessDay that the Flex App was established to tackle the challenges SMEs face managing finance in their business.

“With the flex mobile App, you will be able to budget, track your spending, categorize your transactions and make bulk payments. The App is charged specifically for business owners for digitizing their business,” Olulana said.

He noted that the platform provides innovation on how money leaves the business which he said determines the survival of any business and also assures that the App offers bank rate security to ensure there is no compromise in security.

Emeagi Williams, Editor of Timeswatch news magazine, who was present during the launch, stated the benefits associated with the flex platform and how it will upgrade the operations of SMEs in Nigeria.

“Flex finance has come up with an app that will help to address some of the pressing needs that have impeded growth and productivity in the SME sector in Nigeria. With Flex Finance, businesses in Nigeria and beyond will partake in the building and development process of the economy,” Williams said.

According to the CEO, Wema Bank account is automatically registered in the app to power the account and ready to access immediately the app is logged in. Business owners who operate with the app have access to credit facilities.

Olulana told BusinessDay that over 2000 Nigerians are currently using the Flex App which has an inner support phone number which is made available to reach out to customers.

Flex Finance is a Lagos based Nigerian Fintech startup that builds out a mobile ecosystem which helps SMEs and solo entrepreneurs to manage and track their business expenses and finance. It was established in 2019 and has bagged 100,000 dollar in funding and technical support from Accion Venture lab.