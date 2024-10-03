Firm to help African startups tap Middle East market

Techinnovate Group wants to become the bridge between tech and fintech startups in Africa and investments in the Middle East.

One way it achieves this is by becoming a key partner in 24 Fintech, a major event hosted by the Saudi Central Bank, Fintech Saudi, and other top organisations.

This event allowed African startups to showcase their innovations, connect with investors, and form strategic partnerships in the Middle East. The 24 Fintech event brought important players in the fintech world together to focus on digital innovation and financial inclusion.

Techinnovate Group, as the African partner, got several African startups to participate and showcase their work. These startups, including Sudo Africa, Interface Africa, Stecs, and ALAT by Wema, highlighted their digital payments and banking solutions.

The event gave them a global platform to attract investors and partners, opening doors for growth in the Middle Eastern market.

Jean-Marie Kananura, Chief Investment Officer of Kigali International Financial Centre, said, “It was a great opportunity to show what Africa’s fintech scene has to offer.”

Africa and the Middle East are both fast-growing regions in the world of tech innovation. Africa’s fintech industry is booming, with mobile payments and digital banking leading. At the same time, the Middle East, led by countries like Saudi Arabia, is pouring resources into its digital transformation, making it a key region for tech investment.

This creates a huge opportunity for collaboration between the two regions. Africa’s wealth of tech talent and innovative solutions, combined with the Middle East’s investments, makes for a powerful partnership.

