Firm eyes slice of Nigeria’s $8bn e-commerce marketplace

E-Commerce in Nigeria

Saleko has been launched to tap into Nigeria’s growing e-commerce market.

According to Mordor Intelligence, Nigeria’s e-commerce market will be worth $8.53 billion in 2024 and will grow to $14.92 billion by 2029. Industry experts expect this growth to be driven by technology and increasing mobile phone penetration.

The e-commerce platform aims to tap into this to move traditional market experiences online, especially in Lagos.

Christian Aiyeyemitan, Merchant Relationship Manager, Saleko said, “Saleko is deeply committed to empowering Nigerian entrepreneurs, providing a robust platform for local merchants to showcase their products and grow their customer base.

“That’s why we have built strategic partnerships with Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to onboard Lagos-based sellers, drive impactful capacity-building training for merchants, and with Addosser Microfinance Bank to provide sellers access to working capital loans. These partnerships reflect Saleko’s commitment to the community, as we are bringing merchants online and empowering them with the skills and resources they need to thrive in the digital economy.”

Aiyeyemitan added that the platform aims to improve customer experience and satisfaction by providing capabilities like price comparison, bargaining, and bulk purchasing.

