Firm expands virtual accounts services to Nigeria

Due Network, a London-based fintech, has announced the expansion of its services to the Nigerian market. This expansion, which builds upon Due Network’s existing capabilities, follows the successful launch of its global borderless payment platform.

It introduced new features while reinforcing its commitment to improving global financial access for Nigerian businesses and individuals. According to the firm, “the new services include embedded wallets, a streamlined solution for users to set up a USDc account within seconds, simplifying access to digital assets without compromising security.

“Multicurrency virtual accounts provide unique virtual accounts in USD, EUR, and GBP, enhancing personalisation and flexibility for each user.”

In addition, Due Network has enhanced its existing features, such as instant payments in EUR and GBP, offering seamless connectivity and settlement to Europe and the UK for EUR and GBP transfers. It also now provides seamless access to USD, where users can send and receive USD via ACH and local Wire, now from named virtual accounts.

Founded in 2022, Due Network aims to ease international payments through decentralised ledger technology and stable digital assets.

Robert Sargsian, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Due Network said, “Building on our successful launch in Nigeria and our robust existing payment infrastructure, we are thrilled to introduce these new capabilities. The additions are designed to address Nigerian businesses’ unique needs in international trade – particularly in the import/export, fintech, and sustainable energy sectors – while enhancing our existing product stack.”

The firm revealed that the expansion aims to solve persistent challenges in cross-border transactions, offering Nigerian businesses and individuals uninterrupted access to global financial services.

“We are particularly excited about our same-day payment feature, which we believe will be a game-changer for Nigerian importers,” added Sargsian. “Combined with our existing payment capabilities and our upcoming invoicing and checkout solutions, we are creating a comprehensive ecosystem for Nigerian businesses to thrive in the global marketplace.”

The firm noted that other features to be announced are cross-border billing and invoicing, a comprehensive tool for international billing and invoicing, bringing Due Network one step closer to becoming an all-in-one financial app for Nigerian businesses.

The global checkouts feature, anticipated to launch soon, enables businesses to accept payments internationally, settled locally or in USDc with near-zero fees.