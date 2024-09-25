Fintech charts telecom path with eSIM feature

Kuda has introduced a new feature allowing customers to purchase eSIMs directly from the Kuda app. The fintech noted that this service will provide its users with virtual SIM cards for seamless internet access across more than 60 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and Saudi Arabia, as well as top tourist and business destinations in Europe and Africa.

It noted that the feature will help its customers stay connected internationally without needing a foreign data plan. eSIMs are digital SIMs that can be embedded within devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.

Kuda stated that customers can now access internet data plans ranging from as low as 1GB, valid for seven days, to as high as 20GB, depending on their travel needs.

“The eSIM itself is free; customers only pay for the internet data they need. Although the eSIMs do not come with a phone number, users can easily make and receive audio and video calls via apps like WhatsApp and FaceTime,” the fintech stated.

Nosa Oyegun, vice president of Product Innovation and Strategy at Kuda said, “Our [Kuda’s] eSIM feature is a cost-effective and convenient way for our customers to stay connected while travelling. They won’t need to buy a SIM card at their travel destination, spend forex on data plans, or pay data roaming fees.”

Kuda joins Revolut, a UK-based fintech that offers eSIM services to its customers and data plans in more than 100 countries.