FBO Training and Research Centre Initiative to equip 120 Nigerians with digital skills

FBO Training and Research Center Initiative is set to equip 120 Nigerians with digital skills in its October and November cohorts.

The program will offer courses in web development, virtual assistance, and data analytics.

According to the training centre, as FBO prepares to launch its inaugural training program in October, the program is free to all participants. Also, as part of its initiative for those unable to secure a spot in the upcoming cohorts, a waiting list has been established, ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to participate in future training programs.

Fela Bank-Olemoh who leads the research institution, said the program is to ensure a personalised and impactful learning experience for each participant.

His passion for enhancing the lives of the average Nigerian has been the driving force behind the FBO training and research centre, an organisation poised to redefine the landscape of capacity building and training in Nigeria and across Africa.

For the past eight years, Bank-Olemoh has facilitated and implemented several human capacity development initiatives.

Some of these pioneering initiatives include ReadySetWork, CodeLagos, Eko Nke Koo (Lagos is Learning), and Project TMax, which collectively have transformed the lives of thousands of young Nigerians.

Through these initiatives, Bank-Olemoh has helped to empower and offer opportunities to countless individuals, providing them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s fast-paced world.

In addition, prospective participants can start to register via the registration portal as registration is set to end on September 22, 2023.