   
BusinessDay

Facebook parent Meta fires 11,000 employees

ARCON

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has laid off 11,000 employees representing about 13 percent of its total headcount.

Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement in a blog post, where he took responsibility for being over-optimistic about the future growth of the company in the midst of a pandemic.

Read also: Multinationals suspend ads on Twitter amid mass layoffs

There is also a pause on hiring, as Meta moves towards a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1.

“I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted,” Zuckerberg said.

Details later…

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author