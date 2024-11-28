Everyone pays price for weaponisation of technology — Osinbajo

Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice-President of Nigeria.

Yemi Osinbajo, the former Vice President of Nigeria, has raised critical concerns about the weaponisation of technology, noting that its misuse impacts everyone.

Speaking at the Technology, New Media, Citizens, and Governance Conference (TNCG) in Lagos, themed “Technology; The Present and Future of Political Action in Africa,” Osinbajo highlighted the dual nature of technology as both a tool and a radical expression of freedom in his keynote address titled “Technology as a Catalyst for Political Action in Africa.”

He said, “Technology is not merely a tool for efficiency, it is a 0rofound expression of our right to freedom of expression, often described as the foundation of all other rights.”

However, he cautioned against the darker side of this power, warning that “everyone pays a price for the weaponisation of technology, but by fostering ethical use and self-regulation, we can harness its immense potential for positive political action and societal progress.”

Osinbajo pointed to the transformative role of social media in mobilising protests across Africa, citing the #EndSARS movement in Nigeria as an example.

“Platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram empowered activists to coordinate rallies, raise funds, and document violations by law enforcement in real-time,” he noted.

According to him, similar strategies have been employed across the continent, including the use of the Zello app in Kenya’s Gen Z protests to coordinate movements and evade police surveillance.

While acknowledging the democratising potential of social media, Osinbajo cautioned about its risks. “Social media has indeed given a voice to the voiceless,” he remarked, “but it also poses threats to democracy, social cohesion, and security.”

He referenced the 2016 Cambridge Analytica scandal, which exploited algorithms to manipulate religious and ethnic divides during Nigeria’s elections.

Read also: Fixed-income, equities markets see sell-off after rate hike

“The result was heightened divisiveness, fueled by echo chambers and filter bubbles,” Osinbajo explained, adding that the proliferation of deepfake technology further complicates the landscape.

He further cited incidents such as fake videos during xenophobic attacks in South Africa that led to violence in Nigeria, and a deepfake video falsely instructing Ukrainian soldiers to surrender during a conflict.

Osinbajo further stressed the importance of political action moving beyond mere protests. “There is a sense of power and excitement around protests, but political action must lead to measurable or tangible results, otherwise, it becomes counterproductive,” he said.

He emphasised that in societies with high levels of poverty and inequality, political action must aim for structural reforms that address systemic issues. “It must move a step closer to resolving the issues that cripple our society,” he added.

The role of the elite, including civil society activists, was another focus of his address. He described the elite as those with the resources and networks to articulate objectives and drive reforms. “The elite, including civil society activists, possess the capacity to build coalitions and push for systemic reforms,” he stated, urging them to lead the charge in creating frameworks for self-regulation and ethical technology use.

He warned that government control of digital platforms could stifle free speech, advocating instead for self-regulation led by civil society. “Government regulation will almost invariably kill free speech. Civil society must lead efforts to create frameworks for self-regulation,” he asserted.

Olatubosun Alake, Commissioner for Innovation, Science & Technology, in Lagos State also spoke at the event, highlighting the need for people to know how to use technology.

“Our philosophy in Lagos is simple,” Alake said. “Technological tools are only as good as the individuals who use them. That’s why we invest in extensive skills training programs and infrastructure, such as thousands of kilometres of fibre optic cables, to ensure our citizens can leverage technology effectively.”

Alake drew historical parallels between the printing press and modern technology, speaking on the importance of self-regulation. “While the printing press democratised knowledge, it also spread misinformation during pivotal moments like the French Revolution. Today’s social media platforms hold the same dual potential for progress and peril,” he explained.

Share