Eutelsat extends deal with Liquid Telecom to improve internet service in SSA

France-based global telecommunication operator, Eutelsat has announced the renewal and expansion of a Ku band deal with Liquid Telecom aimed at improving the quality of internet service in sub-Saharan Africa. The deal is a multi-year, multi transponder agreement that will enable Liquid Telecom to leverage the extensive coverage of 7° East orbital position to extend…