Digital Encode co-founder grabs CSEAN’s top cybersecurity Award

Obadere Peter Adewale, co-founder and chief visionary officer of Digital Encode Limited, has emerged as the first recipient of the Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria’s (CSEAN’s) ‘Outstanding Individual of the Year Award’.

According to the association, Peter who received the honours at CSEAN Merit Award held recently in Lagos is the most credentialed PAN-African cyberSecurity influencer, thought leader, and technopreneur.

Oluwatoni Falade, Chairperson of the Award Planning Committee said the award was in recognition of his over-time demonstrated excellence, innovation, and leadership within the cybersecurity industry.

Responding to the award, Peter said, “Thank you CSEAN. I am extremely honored to be receiving the ‘Outstanding Individual of the Year Award’. I am earnestly grateful for the recognition I have received for my work and my pledge is to continue to represent the industry well.”

The association disclosed that Peter is a seasoned Multi-Award Cybersecurity expert with over 50 international professional certifications to his credit, a Master of Science in Cybersecurity, from Liverpool University, UK, and was awarded Honorary Doctorate Degree in Cybersecurity from Trinity International University of Ambassadors Atlanta Georgia, United State of America.

He also doubled as a member of the Fellow British Computer Society (FBCS), Fellow Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC), Fellow Institute of Information Management (FIIM), Fellow Enterprise Security Risk Management (FESRM), Fellow Institute of Brand Management (FIBM), Chartered Information Technology Professional (CITP), The First PECB Certified Data Protection Officer (CDPO) in Nigeria, The First PECB Lead Pentest Professional in Nigeria, The First Ec-Council Licensed Penetration Tester (LPT) in Africa, First Ec-Council Certified Blockchain in Africa, Second COBIT 5 Certified Assessor in Africa, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Qualified Security Assessor (PCI DSS QSA) and Forbes Technology Council Official Member.

Also, the Co-founder is an alumnus of executive education at Harvard Business School, Harvard School of Government, MIT Sloan School of Management, MIT Professional Education, and Oxford University.

The association stated that Obadare’s skills span Data Privacy, Data Protection, CyberSecurity, Information Security, Vulnerability Management, Penetration Testing, Computer Forensics, Business Continuity, IT Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance.