Digital currency, cross border payment is centre of attention as FintechNGR gathers global regulators

The second edition of FintechNGR’s Intercontinental Webinar that brings together regulators from across the globe is scheduled to hold online on Tuesday, 29th June 2021 at 11.00 am WAT/GMT+1 with the theme – CBDC and Cross Border Payment: Interoperability, Technology and Regulation The event will feature speakers such as John Rolle, Governor, Central Bank of…