DevRecruit expands global operations to compete

DevRecruit, a leading skill-based recruitment service provider is expanding its global operations to constantly find great talents across multiple continents to help Nigerian businesses scale.

According to the organisation, it is expanding to help companies make the right tech recruitment decisions, continue to grow the tech-talent pipelines across the globe, and most importantly give verified tech talents, an opportunity to compete globally within the tech ecosystem thereby solving the JAPA problem.

After considering the high demand and aggressive export of talents within the software engineering industry and other IT-related fields, the organization decided to expand its operations to fill the gap.

Olasubomi Jegunmah, chief operating officer, said “companies in Nigeria are struggling to retain good talents due to scarcity”, saying that companies struggle to keep a software developer for two months, as most of the tech-talents are often offered higher pay to jump ship, thus making talents becoming pricier daily.

“Other firms offer these techies’ ridiculous working terms with mouthwatering salaries or even relocation to other countries for greener pastures,” he said.

To address this and ensure that Nigerian tech companies constantly get tech talents despite mass exodus in the country, DevRecruit has launched out to compete globally.

“Most of the requests we have received lately is that companies are asking us to find tech-talents who are already in other countries to mitigate the risk of losing them and business continuity,” said one of the company’s managing partners.

“For example, a software developer that has been heavily invested on by these firms either through exposing them to training, multiple projects, trade secrets, …They would rather have them located outside the country at time zones favorable to their business.”

“DevRecruit will also continue to extend support to recruiters (generalist) and head-hunters by providing a real-time tech-assessment engine to enable them screen talents, thus providing quality services to their clients.”

The organization plans to create an equal opportunity with no boundaries for local tech talents across multiple IT fields.

The company believes that with the expansion of its services to the global tech talents market, it can build a reputation, help companies set up international tech teams, deepen their experience, help tech talents develop the right discipline to engage and collaborate with global organizations professionally.

DevRecruit launched in Nigeria in 2020, and within the same year, it gathered over 4000+ verified tech talents across various fields.

Its major talent acquisition came from the software engineering ecosystem due to high demand by companies to hire software engineering talents to automate some of their business processes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in several digital products emerging across Africa.

Today the company has successfully provided tech talents to top-tier companies, founders, and startups in Nigeria and other countries within Africa.