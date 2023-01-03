Crypto payment firm takes Christmas to Lagos suburb

Alya Cares the corporate social responsibility arm of ALYA-ALYATTES, a crypto payment company, hosted children in the Onigbongbo community in Ikeja, Lagos State to a festive/Christmas jamboree for the debut of the Impact 500 program.

The Impact 500 program is an initiative of Alya Care created to provide free healthcare to women, children, and the elderly; donate food items and Christmas gift packs to children and create a Christmas experience for children through a party and Santa grotto. The program is designed for poor communities.

The day started at 10am with the arrival of over 300 enthusiastic children in the community who were quickly put in a fun mood with the blasting music at the Palace of the Oba of Onigbongbo. They were quickly drawn into various activities such as dancing competitions, bouncing castles and slides, and of course, gifts from Santa himself. Nursing mothers were not left out of the event as over 250 nursing mothers were provided with free medical checkups. The attendees were also provided with food items including, Rice, Beans, Garri, Maggi, Tomato paste; and lunch packs for everyone present. By 6 pm, the overjoyed attendees departed the event.

Speaking with the brand, He expressed his joy at the reception of the program by both the children and other members of the Onigbongbo community;

“It is fulfilling to see how the Impact 500 has put smiles on the faces of these children and the mothers, especially in this Christmas period. These are the little things that make projects like these worthwhile,” Kayode Olubobokun, Chief Sales Officer of the Alya- Alyattes.

Olubokokun also noted that Alya Cares is integrated into the natural structure of the company and aims to provide aid for children all over the world and touch their lives.

“The funding for this project is compensated by the ecosystem tokens and its growing continuously and saving Children around the world. ALYA Care is actually the name of the charity foundation that puts children in the focus of ALYA, a new deflationary token. We indiscriminately want to reduce social inequalities across the globe. We plan to make these aids sustainable and will formalize the ALYA Care Foundation in various disadvantaged countries. I would also like to thank the Chairman of the organising committee, Afolabi Ajomale, and the community facilitators who have made this event a huge success,” he said.

The second edition of the Impact 500 is slated to be held in Easter, 2023 with the intent to reach more children and impact more communities.