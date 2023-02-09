Creators tap artificial intelligence for lucrative contents

Content creators in Nigeria have tapped Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create lucrative and more meaningful content.

Oluwatobi Ayeni, a Nigeria tech creator speaking during a session at the AfricanNXT 2023 organised by AT3 Resources, a Lagos-based strategic communications and events consultancy, said, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is beginning to contribute significantly to the creator economy by helping creators create, edit and distribute content online.”

She said the possibilities are endless and there will be an increase in competition and strict regulations, looking at what the future holds while urging them to leverage the opportunity at hand.

The session, themed ‘The Creator Economy: What Next After Social Media?’ brought industry experts, tech creators, and digital specialists together to a discussion on optimisation of technology to create prosperity while highlighting the numerous opportunities for creators to develop alternate sources of income.

Chinwe Egwin, chief economist, Coronation Merchant Bank while speaking at the session said that the creator economy is an evolving concept that will assist in boosting job creation in Nigeria and if properly harnessed will likely compete with the oil industry.

“The creator economy is borderless and creators need to seize the opportunities out there to promote their craft. However, to avail themselves of the opportunities, creators must ensure that they build the right structures required for their business to thrive,” Egwim said.

Similarly, Tosin Adefeko, founder and CEO of AT3 Resources said, “Before the advent of the creator economy, many of today’s creators would have been unemployed; creators for many years just engaged in their passions, now people can unlock their creative potential and give it value.”

According to Adefeko, this conversation is crucial at this time when the country seeks to diversify its economy away from the dependency on oil revenues.

Commenting on how creators can stay ahead of the trends that will continue to shape the creator ecosystem, Frank iTom, creative director, Frank iTom Creatives stated that, “Creators need to explore new tools, carve a niche that sets them apart and remain consistent in their craft”.

Oluwasola Obagbemi, communications manager, Anglophone West Africa, Meta, speaking on the opportunities for African creators said the digital space is constantly changing and content creators must also evolve.

the communication manager said creators can explore platforms like Metaverse to create amazing content which also opens doors to several opportunities for creators to learn and collaborate.

“Also, Meta has created resources that will enable creators to improve and monetise their content online,” She said