CNCF, Andela to close tech skill gap with certification program

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation and Andela have partnered to train over 20,000 African tech talents in cloud-native basics, enabling them to excel in jobs globally as cloud-native development grows.

According to both firms, the free training will begin next year and last two to three years. Participants will have the opportunity to train for the Kubernetes and Cloud Native associate (KCNA) certification, which demonstrates a user’s foundational knowledge and skills in Kubernetes and the wider cloud native ecosystem, and the Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD), which certifies that users can design, build, configure, and expose cloud native applications for Kubernetes.

The need for cloud-native developers continues to increase. A recent study by CNCF revealed that almost 55 percent of developers landed a new job because of training and certification courses. Nearly 7 in 10 (67 percent) said it made them feel more engaged and fulfilled in their work. However, 8 in 10 (81 percent) also said cost prevented them from completing certifications.

Chris Aniszczyk, CNCF’s chief technology officer, said, “This partnership showcases the global impact of CNCF’s education programs. By standardising cloud native knowledge, developers across the globe can confidently work toward certifications that will enable them to land developer positions both within their own countries and globally.”

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud-native software, along with Linux Foundation Education, the training and certification arm of the Linux Foundation.

According to Google’s Africa Developer Ecosystem Report 2021, the increased global demand for remote tech talent, accelerated by the pandemic, created more remote employment opportunities for African developers. 38 percent of African software developers now work for at least one company based outside the continent.

Carrol Chang, chief executive officer of Andela, said, “The continent is emerging as one of the most important markets in the world. It has the fastest-growing population of developers, and its young workforce will be key to solving the tech talent shortage.”

“Organisations are looking for talent with advanced skill sets like AI and cloud-native, and this particular skill set is a perfect addition to the Andela marketplace.”

Participants will take six to nine months to achieve the KCNA and CKAD certifications and will be selected from Andela’s talent marketplace, which includes 150,000 technology professionals globally, with a large percentage from Africa.

“As a non-profit focused on growing open source and cultivating the IT talent needed to sustain it, partnerships – like this one with Andela – help us train and certify underrepresented groups, which is crucial to both our long-term success and amplify our impact,” added Clyde Seepersad, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Linux Foundation Education.

Share