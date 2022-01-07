Clubhouse records 2.6m downloads in December, adds new features

Clubhouse, a social audio app, said it recorded a total number of 2.6 million downloads in December 2021 from 1.8 million in November.

The app is a new type of social network based on voice, which brings people around the world together to talk, listen and learn from each other on topics like music, comedy, politics, dating, and more in real-time.

Clubhouse is also adding new features such as Share on Clubhouse and Web Listening. The features are designed for creators and listeners to discover great rooms that are happening in distant parts of the hallway and to have their own room get discovered by others.

Share on Clubhouse allows creators and audiences to share, support and elevate their favourite creators, clubs and rooms whilst giving creators insights to perform. Web Listening, on the other hand, is an evolution of the platform and Clubhouse’s commitment to innovation in the social audio space.

The Share feature also helps creators to understand how their rooms are doing by launching share and clip counts at the bottom of the room and the beginning of the new room insight page. Creators will only be able to see the shares of their room while more insights will be added over time.

Read also: Ten Nigerian music albums that made waves in 2021

The share and clip counts will give both creators and the audience more context on how a room is doing and also encourage more sharing and clipping to drive more people to their favorite rooms, clubs and creators.

Share and clip counts together with Room Insights will be available on iOS and android.

On Web Listening anyone can listen to a Clubhouse room from their phones or laptops, without needing to download an app or log in. It will work for both replays and live rooms with replays enabled.

It will help users to access replays via any browser and can listen straight from their phone, computer or laptop. If a room is live and replays are turned on, users can tune into the live room from the beginning and continue listening on the web.

Users will be able to share replays with their friends and family that don’t have Clubhouse, and they can now listen without being logged in. Creators will also see how many people are listening to their room anonymously from the room itself.

Clubhouse stated that Over 700,000 rooms take place daily on the platform with users spending an average of 70 minutes in rooms at a time.