Cassava Network, PAU partner to expand Web3 education

Cassava Network, a blockchain infrastructure solution has announced its partnership with Lagos-based Pan Atlantic University (PAU) to offer students a Web3 training programme.

The groundbreaking union will include joint research, community initiatives, and an introduction to Web3 in business.

In collaboration with Emurgo Africa, a regional venture arm of Cardano blockchain founding entity Emurgo, Cassava Network has announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with PAU to provide Web3 and Blockchain training programmes for students, co-develop a blockchain technology textbook and prepare students for success in the Web3 workplace.

“Our collaboration with the Pan-Atlantic University is an exciting step in onboarding the next generation of leaders to Web3”, said Mouloukou Sanoh, Co-founder of Cassava Network.

“They are the perfect partner to help us on our mission to improve access to Web3 training and increase blockchain adoption across Africa,” Sanoh said.

Cassava Network is building the blockchain infrastructure needed to bring Africa into Web3. Utilising a digital identity system, multi-chain wallet, rewards platform, and NFTs, it seeks to be the bridge that helps users transition from Web2 to Web3. The company is leading Africa efforts to revolutionise the internet with Web3 and building a bustling community in the process.

Blockchain technology is already taking Africa by storm. The continent boasts high rates of growth in cryptocurrency usage, experiencing over 250 percent growth in the African blockchain market from July 2020 to June 2021.

This extremely positive outlook demonstrates the appetite for more decentralisation and community ownership across the continent. Cassava Network’s innovative approach is spurring along this vision, giving entrepreneurs the tools they need to implement blockchain technology in their applications.

The first-of-its-kind partnership will see PAU students engage in a Web3 and blockchain training programme, equipping attendees with the tools to thrive in the Web3 industry. A range of opportunities will accompany the training programme to support the graduates as they enter the Web3 workplace, including access to blockchain internships, business mentorship and professional networking. Cassava Network and Emurgo Africa will also work with PAU to develop a blockchain technology textbook and conduct joint research and community-building initiatives.

“At PAU, we pay special attention to industry collaboration as we aspire to provide our students with cutting-edge industry-relevant knowledge while at the same time furthering industry development through collaborative research. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with the Cardano blockchain ecosystem and related business organisations,” said Pius Onobhayedo, Head of the Computer and Information Systems Department, PAU.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Nigeria, Cassava Network has built a thriving Web3 ecosystem. In 2022 the blockchain startup launched a digital identity system, a multi-chain wallet, a rewards platform and NFTs. Since its launch, the platform has accrued over 400,000 users and onboarded Africa’s largest companies, including Boomplay, Carry1st and Scooper.

Furthermore, over 200,000 NFT avatars have been created. Cassava Network’s partnership with the Pan-Atlantic University sets the pace for an exciting year powering Africa’s transition from Web2 to Web3.

Vincent Li, Co-Founder at Cassava Network, added: “We are thrilled with the opportunity to pass on our skills and expertise to Pan-Atlantic University’s vibrant community. Education is a key part of our mission to move Africa’s Internet onto the blockchain, and we are focused on building a strong community in the regional blockchain industry.”