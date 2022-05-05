Bundle unveils web application to boost crypto adoption, mark 2nd anniversary

Bundle, a social trading platform for cash and crypto has launched its web application to promote the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies and further set the minds of people at ease.

With the aim of helping users mitigate loss during a bear crypto market, they built tools to help users by releasing Bundle Leveraged Token (BLVT) series that gives users the ability to hold leverage on a cryptocurrency that can either multiply the loss or profit on an asset.

In the celebration of its second anniversary, Bundle has reiterated its promise to customers by giving them an optional way to trade with its newly released web app. The web app provides an alternative way for both existing and new users to explore their curiosities on the go.

“Cryptocurrency trading should be as easy and convenient as possible for all people. This means that crypto services should be offered on multiple platforms with all users in mind and not just some,” Emmanuel Babalola, CEO, Bundle, said.

On April 23, 2020, Bundle launched the first version of its mobile app that has developed over the years. Starting with only 3 assets at its initial launch, it has now grown to over 80 assets and over 700,000 users across Nigeria and Ghana.

Despite regulatory pushback, Bundle says it has been able to cater to the needs of its user base through the integration of Cashlink, a per-to-peer payments platform, which has served as a gateway for crypto to cash transfers. With over a million transactions within its first seven months, the success of Cashlink can be attributed to the system which mitigates fraud from either side of the transaction.

“As Bundle continues to grow, the need to evolve into its original mission becomes pertinent, a social finance app making crypto accessible to everyone. Bundle will be expanding across the continent this quarter which signifies the first step in the right direction, alongside implementations to pivot into a social finance product,” Babalola said.

On the issue of the multiple scam accounts across social media platforms, Bundle explained that they are working hand in hand with their risk and compliance team to remove these phishing accounts. They are also set to release a two fat acceptance security feature to further protect its users.

Bundle users are implored to ensure that any dealings on Twitter and Instagram are with their official handles. On these platforms, users will not be asked to click on any link or share their one time password with them.

As regards the persistent downtime that the app has been having, Bundle released a letter from its CEO in a blogpost where it highlighted the cause of the issue, steps that have been taken and how they hope to rebuild the trust of their users in the app.