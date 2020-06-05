Buhari re-appoints Danbatta as executive vice chairman of NCC 

Muhammadu Buhari, the president of Nigeria has today re-appointed Umar Garba Danbatta to continue to lead the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), as its executive vice chairman (EVC).

Danbatta who was first appointed as EVC in 2015 has now been given approval by the president with recommendation from Isa Ali Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, to lead Nigeria’s telecommunication regulatory agency for at least another five years.

Uwa Suleiman, spokesperson to the minister of communication and digital economy, said in a statement that the reappointment is in an effort to consolidate the gains made in the telecommunications sector in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.

“In an effort to consolidate the gains made in the telecommunications sector in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the reappointment of Umar Garba Danbattaas the executive vice chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission.”

“ While wishing Danbatta the best, the minister directs him to significantly improve on the overall performance of the commission as well as ensure that adequate mechanisms are put in place to facilitate the implementation of all policies of the federal government through the ministry,” she said.

“Furthermore, the honourable minister enjoined him to ensure that the interest of telecommunication consumers, Nigerians and investors are adequately protected,” Uwa Suleiman said.