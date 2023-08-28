Beyond Limits announces Nigerian founders mentorship program, offers N10m grant

Juliet Ehimuan, Founder, Beyond Limits Africa Initiative and Director at Google has unveiled the Beyond Nigerian Founders mentorship program empowering early-stage startup founders for a transformative journey into entrepreneurship.

“We’re thrilled to present the Beyond Limits Fellowship for Founders, a game-changing initiative designed to be a finishing school for founders, empowering early-stage startup founders on their path to sustainable growth.”

“This transformative 6-week program has been curated to strengthen leadership and other critical skills, ensuring the founders who pass through can thrive in the dynamic landscape of entrepreneurship in Nigeria,” Ehimuan said.

According to the organisers, the program consists of founders’ mentorship, funding and a grant of N10 million will be awarded to the startup with the most innovative idea, access to investors, funding channels, co-working spaces, technical experts, and networking opportunities.

The application for the Beyond Founders Fellowship program will commence on August 28, 2023. To be eligible for this opportunity, applicants must meet the following criteria: They should be in the age range of 20 to 35, located within Africa, and have engaged in a maximum of two accelerator programs.

The mentors who have been confirmed include; Juliet Ehimuan – Founder, of Beyond Limits Africa & Former Director, Google West Africa, Iyin Aboyeji – Co-Founder, Future Africa / Flutterwave, Tidjane Deme – General Partner, Partech, Uche Pedro – CEO, BellaNaija, Ike Echeruo – Founder & Managing Partner, Constant Capital, Biola Alabi – General Partner, Acasia, Bunmi Akinyemiju – CEO, Venture Garden Group; Managing Partner, GreenHouse Capital, Osayi Alile – CEO, Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation, and Fikun Aluko – Director of Innovation and Technology, Beyond Limits Africa

The Beyond Limits Fellowship for Founders caters to executive leaders of early-stage startups. For more information, applicants can visit the Beyond website.