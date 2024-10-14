Bank’s IT upgrade to take longer than planned

Guaranty Trust Bank has disclosed that its scheduled technology upgrade will take longer than planned. In an email to customers on Monday, the bank noted that its online banking channels, which had been offline since Sunday night, will not be available until noon on Monday, an extension from its 9 am target.

The bank is currently migrating its core banking infrastructure to Finacle’s core banking application systems. IT said, “All Banking Channels, including our Branches, originally scheduled to reopen at 9:00 a.m., will now open at noon today.

“We understand that you rely on our services to carry out important financial transactions, and we apologize for every inconvenience this disruption to our banking services might cause you.”

GTB’s tech upgrade follows a trend of banks upgrading their IT infrastructure over the last couple of weeks, and some of these upgrades have left customers frustrated. Sterling Bank customers were the first to taste the pill of frustration after the bank migrated its systems from T24 to SEABaaS.

Zenith Bank customers were shut out from their online banking platforms for over a week after the bank underwent routine maintenance of its IT infrastructure to improve the quality of services.

