ATCON commends Ekiti, Imo State governments on harmonization of RoW charges

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has commended the recent pragmatic Executive Orders issued by Kayode Fayemi, executive governor, Ekiti State and chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Hope Odidika Uzodinma, executive governor, Imo State and their respective state house of assemblies for the implementation of the approved right of way (RoW) price from a very exorbitant price to an industry and investment friendly price of N145 per linear meter approved by the federal government.

In a press statement signed by Ajibola Olude, executive secretary, ATCON, the association said it appreciates the two states for considering its letter which was sent to them in the beginning of the year recommending that telecom and ICT infrastructure must be seen and treated as a component of development in their respective states.

“With this move by the governors, their leadership have attested to the fact that the socio-economic development of their respective state is not mutually exclusive to broadband and ICT infrastructure development which has been one of the basis of our advocacy initiatives,” ATCON said.

Olusola Teniola, president of ATCON, has urged other state governments to follow suit in adopting and implementing the harmonized right of way price of N145 per linear meter of fibre in order to enjoy benefits of unlocking the inherent digital potential of the states.

“These States are set to enjoy and maximize the opportunity that pervasive broadband penetration can offer as the people of these States can now leverage on uninterrupted telecommunications services which they have not been enjoying before now. The reason for this is that telecom infrastructure would give them the opportunity to express their gifts and talents,” he said.

“Also, the direct multiplier effect of this pragmatic executive order is that these States will experience a noticeable development both in the private and public sector which is expected to push the revenue of these states forward and it will also make companies that do not have presence in these states to consider opening a branch in the state which will lead to employment generation thereby reducing rural-urban migration,” Teniola said.

Telecom experts say that ICT infrastructure which will provide a pervasive network coverage and seamless access will indeed speed up the needed development in Nigeria.