Apple launches dual SIM iPhone as search for Nigerian CM continues 

Apple has released a cheaper and smaller version of the iPhone SE, a move that could see it break into the smartphone market in Nigeria and Africa.

Since February, the luxury smartphone brand has been in the job market for a country manager in Africa’s most populated country.

The role, according to Apple, will focus on crafting and executing the strategy for Apple products and services across its three routes to market – enterprise, consumer and carriers.

The new iPhone SE also comes with a dual SIM, a staple for all dominant smartphone device makers in Nigeria.

The phone also replaces 2017’s iPhone 8, which was until recently, the cheapest iPhone on sale. The iPhone SE costs from £419 in the UK and $399 in the US.

It also has a single 12-megapixel camera on the back, supporting 4K video and a 7 megapixel selfie camera on the front. There is at least 64GB of storage, with 128GB and 256GB options, and it is available in black, white and red colours.

The role of a country manager in Nigeria was still open as of the time of this report. However, it underscores Apple’s growing interest in Nigeria and Africa.

Although smartphone penetration in Nigeria is less than 20 percent, the dominant brands in the market include Tecno (26.67%); Infinix (21.54%); Samsung (14.15%); Apple (8.57%); unknown (6.4%); and iTel (6.07%), according to data from Statista.

While the other brands have opened physical offices in Nigeria, Apple has shied away from doing so. But this is likely to change immediately the global lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is lifted.