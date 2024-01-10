APISentry targets $150,000 funding in 2024 expansion drive

APISentry, a cybersecurity platform that recently launched an AI-powered unified API Security is targeting $150,000 in a pre-seed funding round around the first quarter 2024.

The funds will be pivotal in the company’s expansion efforts into untapped markets across Africa and Europe, fostering talent acquisition, and driving research and development initiatives.

Emmanuel Ezehiwele, co-founder at APISentry said “As a result of the rapid increase in sophisticated cyber threats, Apisentry is designed to address fragmented security standards, end-to-end security defects, complexity in multiplicity, an unfilled gap in existing security tools, and exorbitant costs spent on using multiple security tools and managing cyber breaches.

“By providing the first-ever AI-powered unified API security solution at an affordable cost, real-time detecting and responding to potential threats with intelligent threat analysis makes our company stand out compared to peers,” he said

Headquartered in North America and Nigeria, APISentry distinguishes itself by offering an AI-powered unified API Security solution tailored for both Web2 and Web3 communities.

The platform addresses the growing concerns of sophisticated cyber threats by tackling fragmented security standards, end-to-end security defects, multiplicity complexity, and the existing gap in conventional security tools. Additionally, APISentry aims to alleviate the financial burden on organisations by providing affordable real-time threat detection and response capabilities through intelligent threat analysis.

Established in September 2023, APISentry has already made significant strides in the cybersecurity space.

The company closed a strategic partnership with CosTech, a subsidiary of the Coscharis Group, a conglomerate serving as its distributor in Nigeria. Ezehiwele highlighted their successful engagement with over 30 demos and proofs of concept (POCs) with paying clients.

Furthermore, APISentry is not only focused on business growth but also on giving back to the community. The company provided cybersecurity training for youths in Nigeria, contributing to the development of young talent.

With an angel round already closed and the company currently valued at $2 million, APISentry boasts a diverse 10-member team, with a 70 percent representation of female professionals.

Ezehiwele said, “As part of its commitment to industry collaboration, APISentry sponsored a web2/web3 event in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, showcasing its dedication to fostering knowledge exchange and promoting advancements in the cybersecurity sector.”