American Express’s African play continues with Flutterwave integration

American Express is expanding its African play with a new partnership with Flutterwave.

The credit card company has been seeking ways to make inroads into Africa, where cash is still king. On Tuesday, Flutterwave, a leading payments technology company, announced that its online merchants in Nigeria can now accept American Express payments, expanding the card’s reach.

This partnership will enable Amex card owners—consumers, businesses, or corporate cards—to make payments directly to e-commerce businesses using Flutterwave in Nigeria. It will enable Flutterwave merchants to unlock a new customer base of American Express card users.

American Express cards were launched in Nigeria in 2023 through a partnership with Access Bank, and by May 2024, Amex had launched four new credit cards in the country. According to a Bloomberg report, the New York-based company has been working to entice more international retailers to accept its cards in recent years.

The company has also been collaborating with payment processors and banks in the continent. In May, it agreed with Togo-based Ecobank Transnational, expanding its cards’ acceptance to 47 of the 54 countries across Africa from 35 previously.

Briana Wilsey, Vice President and General Manager of Global Network Services EMEA at American Express, said, “American Express continues to expand in Africa to enable greater payment choice for businesses and consumers.

“Through the agreement with Flutterwave, a trusted payment provider, we are giving e-commerce merchants in Nigeria the opportunity to reach American Express Card Members around the world. The collaboration is a win-win because it also increases the number of places where our Card Members can use their Cards in Nigeria.”

Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, founder and chief executive officer at Flutterwave, added, “This collaboration also provides more options of where to shop and what to buy to American Express card holders across the globe. By offering American Express as a method of payment, Flutterwave will make the payment process faster and simpler for American Express card holders and improve the experience for e-commerce businesses using Flutterwave, helping them to start locally and sell globally.”