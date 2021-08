As Nigeria continues to combat the menace of unemployment in the country, some intelligent and tech-savvy youths have launched Akiddie – a mobile application that enables African creators of children’s content to sell their content to buyers globally. The mobile app, according to Dominic Dominic, the team spokesperson, and techpreneur, is the brainchild of himself,…

